Trisha Walks Out Of Chiranjeevi's Acharya Citing 'Creative Differences' - Read Tweet 

Trisha, Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Trisha Krishnan who was to star in Chiranjeevi's upcoming Telugu film Acharya has now walked out of the project. While speculations were rife about the actress' exit, the '96 star took to Twitter to share the news and also announced the reasons for opting out of the project. On Friday, March 13, the actress took to Twitter to make the announcement of her leaving the project. It is surely going to be disappointing news for fans who were waiting to see Chiranjeevi and Trisha team up almost a decade after their last project together, Stalin. Stating 'creative differences' as the reason for her exit, Trisha walked out of Acharya. Chiru 152: Megastar Chiranjeevi to Play Dual Roles in Koratala Siva’s Action Entertainer?

The actress took to Twitter and wrote, "Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project.” There hasn't been any news of Trisha's replacement as of yet but we are expecting the makers to drop that soon. Chiru 152: Megastar Chiranjeevi Once Again Collaborates With Son Ram Charan for His Next Film, Title to Be Announced Soon.

Check Out Trisha's Tweet Here:

Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed.Due to creative differences,I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film.Wishing the team https://t.co/sfaMfRrWmT my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project. — Trish (@trishtrashers) March 13, 2020

As for the film, we already know that actress Regina Cassandra has been roped in for a special song. The actress will be shaking a leg with Chiranjeevi on what is being touted to be a celebratory number. Acharya is being directed by Koratala Siva and will feature Chiranjeevi in dual roles. The film's release date is yet to be announced.