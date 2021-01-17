Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, features Megastar Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, whereas the veteran actor’s son, actor-producer Ram Charan would be seen playing a key role in the movie. Since quite some time there have been talks doing rounds about Ram Charan’s role. The makers have now shared a glimpse of his look from the film and also revealed his character name. Ram Charan Spotted On The Sets Of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya! (View Pics).

Ram Charan would be seen playing the character Siddha in Acharya. In the poster shared, the actor has sported a earring and a japamala chain around his neck. Ram Charan has maintained a rugged look, one can get a sneak-peek of his beard in this picture. His hair length has been kept short. Since the actor is facing his back to the camera, one cannot really see his face. But this picture has upped everyone’s curiosity to see his look in Acharya. Acharya: Ram Charan to Play a Naxalite in Father Chiranjeevi's Next?

Ram Charan As Siddha In Acharya

Acharya, touted to be made on a massive budget, is produced under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. The makers have also confirmed that Ram Charan has joined the sets of the film for the shoot. The makers of Acharya are eyeing to release the film in this year.

