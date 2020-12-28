Acharya is the upcoming Telugu film starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. This project marks the maiden collaboration of the veteran Tollywood actor with director Koratala Siva. The film also stars Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan in a key role and fans are eager to know the details of his character in this movie. A pic of Ram Charan from the sets of Acharya has hit the internet and since then fans have been going gaga about it. Acharya: Ram Charan to Play a Naxalite in Father Chiranjeevi's Next?

Ram Charan, dressed in a simple, casual avatar, was seen enjoying a glass of tea with the team members of Acharya. It is reported that he would be essaying a crucial role in this upcoming film. Talking about these pictures, it is said that the actor, who is also bankrolling the project under home banner Konidela Production Company had visited the sets to see the ongoing work. Acharya: Rashmika Mandanna To Star Opposite Ram Charan in Chiranjeevi's Big Budget Movie?

Ram Charan On The Sets Of Acharya

Acharya also features Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. Talking about Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan featuring in Acharya, the film’s director had earlier stated to TOI, “Acharya is going to be a treat for Megastar fans as Ram Charan is going to play a pivotal role in the film. It would be an opportunity of a lifetime for me to direct Chiranjeevi and Charan together and I cannot wait to direct them in a single frame.” Acharya is expected to hit the screens during the time of summer next year. An official announcement on the film’s release date is awaited.

