Thalapathy Vijay is trending on Twitter, and the reason behind the same is that the South superstar celebrates his birthday today (June 22). It was a day ago when the makers of Vijay's film unveiled the title as well as the poster of his 65th film. Now, Thalapathy 65 is officially Beast. Well, it has just been a few hours with the Beast-y announcement and the micro-blogging site is flooded with tweets asking for an update on Vijay's 66th film. This surely proves the power of his stardom. Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Here’s a Throwback Childhood Photo of the ‘Beast’ Actor With Superstar Rajinikanth!

For the unware, Vijay's 66th film is expected to be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Termed Thalapathy 66 by fans, this one will be produced by Dil Raju and helmed by Vamsi Paidipally. Vijay's last film was Master which was a roaring success at the box office. And as it's Vijay's birthday today, Twitterverse wants the makers to reveal some deets about #Thalapathy66. Here, check it out: Thalapathy Vijay Birthday Special: From Master to Nanban, 7 Movie Looks of the Superstar That Won Us Over!

Thalapathy Vijay and Vamsi and collaborating that's for sure, but nothing concrete about the film is out yet. An official announcement is awaited with cast and crew details. Earlier, Vamsi had revealed that details will be out after the lockdown. Now, let us wait and watch!

