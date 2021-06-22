Tamil industry's superstar Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his 47th birthday today (June 22). The actor who has worked in more than 64 films as a lead is a stunner onscreen. Be it action, romance, thriller to comedy, he has acted in many films of different genres and proved he is here to stay. Not just this, he is also among the highest-paid actors in Kollywood. Over the years, his stardom has only doubled up and all this is thanks to the challenging roles he signs up for. Vijay's every movie is unique from the other and that's what speaks volumes about him as an actor. Thalapathy Vijay’s 65th Film Is Titled Beast; First Look Out (View Pic).

Thalapathy Vijay's swag in each film is beyond words as he gets into the skin of the character amazingly well. And so on the occasion of his born day today, let us take a look at his swag in some of his popular movies that have been fan favorite as well showed us Vijay's caliber as an artist. Here, check it out. Master Actor Vijay To Team Up With Director Vamshi Paidipally for Thalapathy 66!

Master (2021)

Vijay played the role of an alcoholic professor in this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Apart from his acting, the star's look as a messy drunkard also was a fan favorite. There are scenes when he sips alcohol and nails the tipsy guy part perfectly. P.S: his black glares added the oomph to his personality.

Thalapathy Vijay in Master (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bigil (2019)

A great story with some kickass starcast, Bigil showed that Vijay can also portray a dual role. He was seen in the movie as Michael (Bigil), as well as his father, Rayappan. However, we were bowled over with his salt-pepper look as the latter.

Thalapathy Vijay in Bigil (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Mersal (2017)

Beard makes a man, right? Well, we don't know that if that theory is true or false, but Vijay's bearded look in this film was surely attractive and worth to ogle at. *giggles*

Thalapathy Vijay in Mersal (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bairavaa (2017)

In this action romance movie, Vijay was seen wearing formals, a look which we hardly see him donning on-screen. He played the role of a loan recovery officer. Polka dot shirt, tie, puffed hairdo, the birthday boy was dashing in this film.

Thalapathy Vijay in Bairavaa (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Theri (2016)

In this South film, he was seen in a role of a policeman. His neat haircut combined with that mustache and reflectors showcased him as a stylish cop. He was DCP Vijay Kumar in the movie. HOT is the word!

Thalapathy Vijay in Theri (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Thuppakki (2014)

Vijay played the role of an army captain in the flick. The overall look created for the actor for this one was so well done. From the costume to the swag, Vijay ruled in each frame because of his talent here. He was starred opposite Kajal Aggarwal.

Thalapathy Vijay in Thuppakki (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Nanban (2012)

A quite a different get-up than the ones listed above. This comedy romantic flick saw Vijay as an engineering student and so his style was also designed in that way. He was seen wearing printed tees with pants/jeans along with a sling bag. Awesome, right?

Thalapathy Vijay in Nanban (Photo Credits: YouTube)

That's it, guys! These are some of the looks of Thalapathy Vijay's from his movies that prove he has been experimental and how. Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in his 65th film that is titled Beast. LatestLY wishes Vijay a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2021 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).