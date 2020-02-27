Annaatthe: South Actor Bala Bags a Role in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Film (Watch Video)

Actor Bala in Rajinikanth’s Film Annaatthe (Photo Credits: Facebook, Twitter)

On February 24 the makers of Thalaivar 168 (tentative title) announced the film’s title, Annaatthe. Starring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, this movie also features actresses Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. There is another popular actor from the south film industry who has joined the cast, Bala. For the unversed, he is a renowned actor in Malayalam and Tamil films. He is also the brother of the film’s director, Siva. South Actor Bala’s Leaked Phone Call Recordings With A Producer’s Wife Goes Viral Again, Clarifies About It On Facebook.

On February 25, south actor took to Facebook to announce this amazing news. He confirmed that he has bagged a small role in the upcoming flick, Annatthe, and he is super excited to work with superstar Rajinikanth. There is another news that he shared and it is related to Mammootty’s upcoming film, Bilal, a sequel to Big B. Actor Bala confirmed that he will be returning in the sequel and he has started with the prep required for his role. Annaatthe: Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168 With Siva Gets A Title (Watch Video).

Bala Announces About His 2 Upcoming Films

Bala is known for his roles in films such as Anbu (debut movie), Big B, Puthiya Mukham, Alexander The Great, Veeram, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Pulimurugan, Lucifer, and many others. Talking about Annatthe, this Tamil movie is touted to be a high-octane action drama. The film is produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. The makers are yet to confirm the film’s release date. Keep watching this space for further updates!