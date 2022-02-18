Anupama Parameswaran is one of the popular actresses of the south film industry. The beauty has not just worked in Malayalam language films, but also in Telugu and Tamil languages as well. Today, she celebrates her 26th birthday and fans are extending heartfelt wishes to the actress by sharing some of her best performances. It was in 2015 when Anupama had made her acting debut with the film Premam and audience lauded her for her performance. All You Need to Know about Premam Actress Anupama Parameswaran! Take a Look at Mary George’s Pics.

Anupama Parameswaran majored in Communicative English from CMS College Kottayam. She discontinued college in order to pursue acting. On the occasion of the gorgeous actress’ birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best performances that won audiences’ hearts.

Premam

She debuted opposite Nivin Pauly in Alphonse Puthren’s film Premam. She portrayed the character of Mary George, the prettiest school girl in the small region of Aluva. And we saw how George David (Nivin’s character) is infatuated with her.

Kodi

Anupama debuted in Kollywood opposite Dhanush in which the latter played dual roles for the first time in his career. Anupama played the role of an egg-seller named Malathi and she was seen as Anbu’s (a college lecturer) love interest.

Jomonte Suvisheshangal

Dulquer Salmaan played the titular role, Jomon T Vincent, in Sathyan Anthikkad’s family drama. He comes across Catherine (Anupama) in the church while attending the Sunday mass. Fans loved the chemistry of Jomon and Catherine.

Thalli Pogathey

This time the audience got to watch their favourite actress as Pallavi in the Telugu rom-com. She was seen as Atharvaa’s former lover and Amitash Pradhan’s wife.

Rowdy Boys

Anupama played the role of Kavya in this recently released movie helmed by Sree Harsha Konuganti. She took movie buffs by surprise with her sexy, bold avatar in the film.

These are some of the best roles played by her. Here’s wishing Anupama Parameswaran a very happy birthday and many more amazing projects.

