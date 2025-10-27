Dhruv Vikram’s latest release, Bison Kalamaadan has turned out to be a career-defining milestone for the young actor. Directed by the acclaimed Mari Selvaraj, the socially driven sports drama has earned massive appreciation from both audiences and critics. Within just 10 days of its release, the film has grossed over INR 85 crore worldwide, far surpassing its modest budget INR 30 crore, according to Sacnilk reports. ‘Bison Kaalaamadan’ Trailer: Dhruv Vikram Transforms Into a Fierce Kabaddi Warrior in Mari Selvaraj’s Rural Sports Drama (Watch Video)

Dhruv Vikram’s Transformation Wins Hearts

Following his performances in Adithya Varma and Mahaan, Dhruv has truly come into his own with Bison Kalamaadan. His portrayal of a determined Kabaddi player battling societal challenges has been praised as both raw and heartfelt. The actor’s dedication shines through, as he completely immerses himself in the role - physically, mentally and emotionally transforming into a symbol of strength and human emotion.

‘Bison Kalamaadan’ Explores Social Resilience

Mari Selvaraj, known for his socially charged films like Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, once again delivers a story rooted in realism and resistance. Bison Kalamaadan inspired by the real-life struggles of Kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan, explores themes of identity, dignity and rebellion. Bison Kalamaadan is more than just a sports film, it’s a mirror reflecting social pain, pride and resilience. ‘Bison Kaalamaadan’: CBFC Clears Mari Selvaraj’s Sports Drama Starring Dhruv Vikram With U/A Certificate (View Poster)

Watch ‘Bison Kalamaadan’ Trailer:

About ‘Bison Kalamaadan’

The story follows a young man who becomes a voice for his people under the name “Bison” symbolising courage and defiance against oppression. Dhruv’s commanding screen presence, combined with Selvaraj’s powerful direction, elevates the film beyond entertainment it becomes an experience that lingers long after the credits roll. The performances of Anupama Parameswaran, Pasupathi, Lal, Kalaiyarasan, Ameer and Rajisha Vijayan add emotional weight and authenticity to the story. Meanwhile, Nivas K Prasanna’s evocative music further deepens the impact of the film’s emotional journey. As box office numbers soar and word-of-mouth continues to spread, the film stands tall as one of Tamil cinema’s most powerful successes of 2025.

