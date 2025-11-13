Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Dhruv Vikram’s Bison Kaalamaadan, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, is now preparing for its OTT release after a highly successful run-in theatre. The film, which blends sports with strong social themes has been praised for its raw approach, emotional depth and powerful performances. ‘Bison Kaalamaadan’: CBFC Clears Mari Selvaraj’s Sports Drama Starring Dhruv Vikram With U/A Certificate (View Poster)

Mari Selvaraj’s Impactful Sports Drama

During its theatrical release, Bison struck a chord with both critics and audiences. Mari Selvaraj, known for weaving meaningful stories with impactful messages, once again delivers a film that goes well beyond a typical sports drama. Starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, the movie explores identity, community strength and the personal journey of an athlete fighting for dignity and belonging.

‘Bison’ OTT Release Date

According to reports, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to Bison Kaalamaadan. As per TOI and 123Telugu, the film is likely to premiere on November 21, 2025 and could release in Tamil, Telugu and additional languages to reach a wider audience. However, an official announcement from Netflix is still awaited. If confirmed, the global platform is expected to give the film an extensive international release. ‘Bison Kalamaadan’ Box Office: Dhruv Vikram’s Film Roars to Glory, Sports Drama Earns INR 85 Crore Worldwide in 10 Days – Details Inside.

Dhruv Vikram’s Most Transformative Role

Dhruv Vikram’s performance has been one of the film’s biggest highlights. Many critics have called it his most transformative role yet. At a promotional event in Chennai, Dhruv even described the movie as his “real debut,” adding that while Adithya Varma and Mahaan shaped him, Bison allowed him to truly express himself as an actor.

‘Bison’ Box Office

The film also performed strongly at the box office. It collected over INR 45 crore domestically in 25 days and INR 55 crore worldwide in just 10 days, becoming a certified blockbuster. Alongside Dhruv and Anupama, the supporting cast Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Ameer and Lal, earned praise for adding authenticity and emotional weight to the story. ‘Bison Kaalaamadan’ Trailer: Dhruv Vikram Transforms Into a Fierce Kabaddi Warrior in Mari Selvaraj’s Rural Sports Drama (Watch Video)

Watch ‘Bison Kaalamaadan' Trailer:

’Bison’s Strong Technical Backbone

Behind the scenes, the technical crew played a major role in elevating the film’s impact. Editor Sakthi Thiru ensures the pacing stays sharp and engaging throughout. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, Bison Kaalamaadan stands as another strong entry in Mari Selvaraj’s filmography a mix of entertainment and bold social commentary that has now become his signature style.

