Actor Dhruv Vikram is set to return to the big screen with his highly anticipated third film, Bison Kaalaamadan, which releases in theatres on October 17. The film marks a powerful collaboration with acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj, known for his hard-hitting social dramas such as Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, and Maamannan. ‘Bison Kaalamaadan’: CBFC Clears Mari Selvaraj’s Sports Drama Starring Dhruv Vikram With U/A Certificate.

‘Bison Kaalaamadan’ Trailer - A Raw and Political Sports Drama

Described as a rural sports drama, Bison Kaalaamadan captures the rugged intensity of kabaddi interwoven with the raw politics of rural life. The trailer, unveiled on October 13, reflects Selvaraj’s distinctive filmmaking style - rustic, earthy, and deeply political. The visuals carry his trademark blend of realism and rebellion, portraying sport not just as a game but as a metaphor for survival and social struggle.

‘Bison Kaalaamadan’ Trailer - Dhruv Vikram’s Silent, Powerful Transformation

In the trailer, Dhruv Vikram plays a kabaddi player striving to rise in the sport while facing obstacles both at home and in his village. One of the most intriguing aspects of the trailer is that Dhruv has no dialogues, with the focus instead on his commanding physical presence and expressive intensity. Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram Seen Kissing in Leaked Viral Photo? Netizens Ask If the ‘Bison’ Co-Stars Are Dating.

Watch the ‘Bison Kaalaamadan’ Trailer:

‘Bison Kaalaamadan’ Trailer - An Ensemble Cast

The film also stars Pasupathy, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Kalaiyarasan. With cinematography steeped in natural tones and a soundtrack that evokes the pulse of rural Tamil Nadu, Bison Kaalaamadan looks poised to be both a visual and emotional experience. Nivas K Prasanna has scored the music for the film. The movie is produced by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

