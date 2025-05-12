Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been entertaining fans with his gripping performances in the South, recently announced his decision to quit the Hindi entertainment industry. After making his acting debut in the South with Imaikkaa Nodigal in 2018, he later received widespread appreciation for his role in Nithilan Samathan's 2024 film Maharaja alongside Vijay Sethupathi. His antagonistic role was lauded by audiences and critics alike. In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap recalled how Vijay Sethupathi helped him arrange the funds for his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding. Maharaja Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi is Phenomenal in Nithilan Saminathan's Cleverly Deceptive Revenge-Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Anurag Kashyap on How Vijay Sethupathi Convinced Him To Return to the South

Speaking at The Hudle, hosted by The Hindu, Anurag Kashyap revealed how Vijay Sethupathi convinced him to return to the South as an actor. Anurag revealed that he bumped into Vijay Sethupathi while working on the post-production of Kennedy (2023). He said, "After Imaikkaa Nodigal, I turned down a lot of South films. Offers kept coming every other day. Then, during post production of Kennedy, I bumped into Vijay Sethuathi at my neighbour's place. He told me there's this amazing scrip they've been trying to get me. I initially said no. But he helped me find in Kennedy, so I gave him a 'Thank You' card in the film."

Anurag Kashyap at His Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s Wedding With Shane Gregoire

Vijay Sethupathi’s Reaction When Anurag Kashyap Said He Couldn’t Afford His Daughter’s Wedding

Speaking about his financial woes, Anurag Kashyap told Vijay Sethupathi that he was unable to arrange money for his daughter Aaliyah's wedding. "I told him, 'I need to get my daughter married next year and I don't think I can afford it.' Vijay said, 'Well help you.' And that's how Maharaja happened." The movie went on to become a massive success at the box office, collecting more than INR 100 crore domestically. It was performed extremely well in China. Anurag Kashyap in ‘Dacoit – A Love Story’: Actor’s First Look As Inspector Swamy From Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Film Unveiled (See Pic).

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap was last seen in Viduthalai Part 2, which was released in December 2024. His film Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, is yet to be released in India.

