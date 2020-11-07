Sweety Shetty, popular by her stage name Anushka Shetty, is one well known face in the South Film industry and has had an impressive body of work in Telugu and Tamil film industries. Even though Anushka's career did not take off with her first film and even second, the actress was noticed and so was her calibre and ever since her third film, there has been no looking back for the lady. Anushka also has the most number of awards for a Tollywood actress given she has won 3 CineMAA Awards, a Nandi Award, TN State Film Awards and 3 Filmfare Awards after having delivered stellar performances in her career. Anushka Shetty Birthday Special: Ethnic Elegance, Ethereal Charm, Resplendent Beauty Is Why We Love Her Quaint Style!.

On the eve of the south beauty turning 39 on November 7 2020, here are some lesser known facts about everyone favourite Devasena from Baahubali. Well, while you might know some of them, you sure don't know all of them. Read on... Anushka Shetty Birthday: From Saroja To Devasena, Here’s Looking At The South Beauty’s Iconic Characters!.

Anushka Shetty's real name is Sweety Shetty, a fact that was highlighted on Koffee With Karan's last season where Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli graced the couch. In fact, the director calls Anushka, Sweety. How Sweet!

Anushka Sharma has graduated from the same college in Bangalore as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Mamtha Mohandas, Mount Carmel College.

Anushka was a yoga teacher before the world of films, glitz and glamour came calling to her. She joined and trained under well known yoga guru Bharat Thakur.

Anushka comes from a family of doctors and engineers, but she chose to break the mold and teach yoga.

Anushka Shetty has a degree in Bachelor of Computer Applications.

Anushka's filmi career began with 2 duds - Super and Mahanandi. And just when the lady was all set to move bag and baggage back to her home, SS Rajamouli approached her for Vikramarkudu, which changed her life.

Anushka Shetty is known to go the extra mile for her film roles. The lady, for her 2015 film Size Zero, reportedly gained around 20 kilos to give a realistic feel to her character.

Anushka was all set to make her Bollywood debut in a 2015 movie titled Juvenile by E Niwas, but that did not happen. No regrets here!

In today's time, Anushka is one of the highest paid actresses and reportedly charges Rs. 5 crore per film.

Anushka has a reputation in the industry for being a humble soul, despite being one of the top actresses in today's times in the South film industry.

While Bollywood has Anushka Sharma, Tollywood has Anushka Shetty, whose height is 5 feet 9 inches, making her the tallest actress down south.

She also tops the list for most number of awards that a Tollywood actress has in her kitty. Well, the lady has more than anything, proved her mettle in the industry and proved with her projects that she is her to stay. Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty!

