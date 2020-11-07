Anushka Shetty, who celebrates her 39th birthday on November 7, 2020, is one of the most loved actresses of South Cinema. She has worked in Telugu and Tamil industries and movie buffs are left awestruck with the varied range of characters she has portrayed on the big screen. Anushka has always chosen her work wisely and has managed to win hearts with her choice of roles. Be it the girl-next-door or a queen, she has portrayed every character with sheer brilliance. Vijay Sethupathi and Anushka Shetty to Team Up for AL Vijay’s Next?

Anushka Shetty, daughter of Prafulla and AN Vittal Shetty, had made her acting debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu film Super that released in 2005. This south beauty has worked with the popular filmmakers and leading actors of the south film industry. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at the iconic and memorable characters portrayed by her over the years. 10 Years of Vedam: Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty and Team Celebrate a Decade of Their Super Hit Film over Video Call.

Vikramarkudu – Anushka who played the character Neeraja Goswami in this Telugu film, was praised for her performance. Written and directed by SS Rajamouli, this was the breakthrough film for the actress.

Arundhati – Anushka plays the titular role, a beautiful heavenly princess. She is the first female to be born since her great-grandmother, who later comes to know that she’s is a doppelganger of her great-grandmother Arundhati/Jejamma. To watch Anushka as a brave matriarch was a sight to behold.

Vedam – She played the character of a sex worker named Saroja in Amalapuram. It is indeed considered to be one of her finest works.

Deiva Thirumagal – We saw her as Anuradha Ragunathan, who is eager to help Krishna, an intellectually disabled man (Chiyaan Vikram), to help him get back his daughter’s custody.

Baahubali Franchise – Devasena was fierce, a skilled fighter, great archer and a beautiful, loving Princess of Kuntala Kingdom. Her brave and bold character was lauded by critics and fans across the globe.

Size Zero – Soundarya, also known as Sweety, is an overweight woman but she’s also brave and independent. Constantly ridiculed for her weight, but she doesn’t let that affect her and remains positive.

Anushka Shetty has always gotten into the skin of every character that she has portrayed on the big screen and that’s what movie buffs love about her. Here’s wishing this brilliant actress of south cinema a wonderful year ahead with many more fabulous projects in her kitty. Happy Birthday, Anushka Shetty.

