Arjun Reddy Hit Duo, Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Are They Teaming Up For Another Film?

Vijay Deverakonda, Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Photo Credits: Instagram, Wikimedia Commons)

The first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborated for a film was for Arjun Reddy, released in 2017. This romantic drama turned out to be a major hit. From the plot to the performance of the lead cast to the songs, all aspects in this movie was loved by fans and critics. The film was later remade two languages - in Hindi as Kabir Singh and in Tamil as Adithya Varma. Fans were eagerly waiting for this hit actor – director duo to team up once again for another intriguing project. Looks like fans’ wishes would be filled soon! Karan Johar to Remake Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover in Hindi?

It was just a few days ago when Vijay Deverakonda had announced that he is setting Rs 1.30 crore relief fund for the ones affected during COVID-19 crisis. He also announced how he’s planning to help the youngster with employment opportunities and also his plan towards helping the middle-class families. This initiative by the actor through the The Deverakonda Foundation was lauded by all his fans. To this filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded as saying, “Alloys are a homogeneous mixture of two or more metallic elements like Iron, Steel, Bronze & Titanium to acheive a greater strength to withstand against all sorts of calamities, corrosion & chemical reactions. And you have a pair made out of it Great & gutsy @TheDeverakonda”. Vijay Deverakonda Sets Up Rs 1.30 Crore Relief Fund to Help The Affected During COVID-19 Crisis (Watch Video).

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Tweet

Alloys are a homogeneous mixture of two or more metallic elements like Iron, Steel, Bronze & Titanium to acheive a greater strength to withstand against all sorts of calamities, corrosion & chemical reactions. And you have a pair made out of it 😀 Great & gutsy @TheDeverakonda 👍 https://t.co/FekEvwYcOu — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 28, 2020

Vijay Deverakonda’s Surprising Response

I miss you Vangaa 😀🤗 Please finish 2-3 scripts in lockdown.. I cannot wait 2 years to shoot.. https://t.co/ER0Ie0RYNg — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 29, 2020

This response from Vijay Deverakonda asking Sandeep Reddy Vanga to complete two or more scripts only indicates that something is in the pipeline. The actor’s next project, Fighter, is currently on hold in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Now we just cannot wait for him to make an official announcement about his collaboration with Arjun Reddy director.