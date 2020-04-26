Vijay Deverakonda Sets Up Rs 1.30 Crore Relief Fund to Help The Affected During COVID-19 Crisis (Watch Video)

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: YouTube Still)

Vijay Deverakonda has come forward to help the needy during this hour of crisis. It is through The Deverakonda Foundation he would be extending support to all the affected during COVID-19 crisis. The Tollywood actor has set up a relief fund of Rs 1.30 crore and through The Deverakonda Foundation he would be helping the needy. Vijay stated, "I am here with my incredible team that never says no to a fight and we are happy to announce a 1.30cr fund to help as many as we can immediately."

The Deverakonda Foundation has set up the Middle Class Fund (MCF) to help the middle-class families affected amid this lockdown period. The fund will help affected families buy basic groceries and essential food items. Rs 25 lakh has been contributed towards this fund by the actor. The actor has also pledged to help the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (currently) and also stated that soon he be updating on relief in other states. The other important requirement that Vijay Deverakonda is going to look into is about the employment opportunities for the youth.

Seeing the current situation on how people are losing job and how some are finding difficulty in getting employed, Vijay Deverakonda has stated that he will help the young boys and girls to get employed. These youngsters would be trained and would be made job ready. In this video, the actor has shared about the secret project he started in April 2019 and how it is has helped the youngsters getting employed.

Vijay Deveraonda mentioned in his post, “None of us were prepared for this. But we are fighters. We shall survive this and come out of it strong.” This initiative taken by the Arjun Reddy actor is definitely going to cheer up many battling coronavirus.