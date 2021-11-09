The unit of Telugu film 'Bholaa Shankar', which features megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, on Tuesday officially announced that actress Tamannaah Bhatia had come on board the project. Taking to Twitter, the unit tweeted a poster welcoming the actress. Tamannaah, for her part, replied to the tweet with a tweet of her own. Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia To Share Screen Space With Chiranjeevi In Meher Ramesh’s Film!

She said, "Honoured and ecstatic to be a part of the MEGA MASSIVE MOVIE #BholaaShankar. Can't wait to share the screen with @KChiruTweets sir once again! Bring it on @MeherRamesh Gaaru!" The film, which is being directed by Meher Ramesh, is being produced by Anil Sunkara. Director Meher Ramesh has announced that the opening pooja of the film will take place on November 11 at 7.45 a.m. and shooting would begin from November 15. Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia To Share Screen Space With Chiranjeevi In Meher Ramesh’s Film!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that 'Bholaa Shankar' will be a remake of the Tamil film 'Vedalam', which featured Ajith, Lakshmi Menon and Shruthi Haasan in the lead. While Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the role of the sister character in the Telugu version, Tamannaah has now been roped in to play Shruthi Haasan's character.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2021 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).