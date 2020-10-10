Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is one of the most viewed shows. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, this controversial reality TV show was premiered from October 4. Like other housemates, Balaji Murugadoss, is also a popular contestant on the show. During the Kadandhu Vandha Padhai task, the housemates shared some of their most unforgettable experiences. Actor-model Balaji shared shocking revelations about his parents that left everyone stunned. Bigg Boss Tamil 4: From Sanam Shetty to Rekha, Meet All the Contestants of Kamal Haasan's Show.

Balaji Murugadoss spilled about the traumatic childhood experience he went through. On the Kamal Haasan hosted show, he revealed that his parents were alcoholic and he used to be beaten with a gas pipe by his father. Balaji also shared that his parents never turned up for any PTA meetings in school. The statements made by him about his personal life left everyone shocked.

Balaji Murugadoss On Bigg Boss Tamil 4

When Balaji Murugadoss had entered Bigg Boss Tamil 4, during his introductory speech, the handsome hunk had shared that he wants to gain recognition and hence he decided to take part in this controversial reality show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).