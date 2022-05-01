Mammootty-starrer CBI 5: The Brain was released in the theatres on May 1. Helmed by K Madhu, the synopsis of the movie reads, "It revolves around an investigation which is considered as the most difficult case in the career of Sethurama Iyer. The story revolves around a basket killing of several people connected to each other. The conspiracy behind the killing and how Iyer manage to crack is the rest of the movie." Having said that, as per the reviews, the mystery-thriller flick has garnered mixed reactions from the critics and netizens. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the big screens, CBI 5 The Brain got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. CBI 5 – The Brain Review: Mammootty’s Mystery Thriller Receives Mixed Response From Netizens.

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords related to downloading the pirated version of the film from Torrent websites and other channels.

Watch CBI 5: The Brain Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked and surfaced online for download and free watch. Unfortunately, every movie falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions were taken against these pirated sites, but even after getting blocked, the websites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps in future. CBI 5 The Brain Trailer: Mammootty Makes An Impressive Return as Sethurama Iyer, Jagathy Sreekumar Makes A Comeback in This Investigative Thriller (Watch Video).

For the unversed, CBI 5: The Brain sees Mammootty as Sethurama Iyer, S.P., C.B.I. in the lead role. Apart from him, the Malayalam movie also stars Renji Panicker, Sai Kumar, Jagathy Sreekumar, Soubin Shahir, Mukesh, Ramesh Pisharadi and Anoop Menon, among others. CBI 5: The Brain is currently running in cinema halls near you.

