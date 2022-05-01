The most awaited film of the year, CBI 5: The Brain starring the one and only Mammootty released in theatres on May 1. There's a lot of expectations attached to the movie as the superstar has reprised his role as Central Bureau of Investigation officer Sethurama Iyer along with an ensemble cast. Helmed by K Madhu, this is the fifth installment of CBI film series. Now, early reviews of the flick are out and going by it we feel CBI 5 is a decent watch. Check out Twitter reactions below. CBI 5 – The Brain Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Mammootty’s Investigative Thriller.

Okay...

#CBI5TheBrain - Decent First Half & Poor Second Half, Miscasting Affected The Movie Very Badly, #SaiKumar & #Muskesh Roles Are Good, #JagathySreekumar Scenes Are Superb, #JakesBejoy BGM Was Faithful & Good. Uninspiring & Unengaging Screenplay & Even Worse Making By #KMadhu. — Snehasallapam (@SSTweeps) May 1, 2022

We See

#CBI5TheBrain is a great watch for those who cherish the old-school charm of the CBI film and @mammukka's Sethurama Iyer. It might not have the wow factor or punch expected from a modern-age thriller. But it is definitely an enjoyable investigation thriller that has flaws. — Akhila Menon (@akhila_menon) May 1, 2022

Umm

#CBI5TheBrain Feels some lags somewhere. But don't feel like a disaster or flop one. Movie started in slow phase in 1st half. But the second half moves to vere level and its well engaging. Its damn sure Family will be there for the Brand Iyyer. Since 1988 #Mammootty — Mhd Suhail (@teamammukkafc14) May 1, 2022

Nice

#CBI5TheBrain @mammukka Cbi 5 first half takes time to set the plot and makes the audience understand the tone of the movie Hopes are high Second half is expected to have a mind blowing thriller Trust on S N SWAMI💯❤️🔥 He can do magic with th climax🔥🔥 — BILAL123 (@Abdulla19869245) May 1, 2022

Wow

The mannerisms done by @mammukka in 1988 Is still on that level in the year 2022. The only one actor who can bring the old characters in same level #Mammootty the name is only there. That walk style everthing is pure Goosebumps 💥💥#CBI5TheBrain — Suhail Ali (@suhailbackup100) May 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)