Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial Emergency, is managing her duties on two fronts - as a director and as an actor. The Queen actress recently got back on the sets of Chandramukhi 2. On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Twitter to share pictures from her vanity van in which she can be seen getting decked up for her part in the film. She tweeted: "Back on the sets of my upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2 with my team. It's a very dramatic look and situation we are all very excited about it." Chandramukhi 2: Makers Welcome Kangana Ranaut on Board in Sequel of Rajinikanth’s 2005 Tamil Film (View Poster).

The actress had earlier shared that she was rehearsing for the climax song for Chandramukhi 2 and mentioned that it's choreographed by Kala Masterji with the melody composed by Golden Globe Award winner MM Keeravani, whose ''Naatu Naatu'' from RRR has become a global rage as it continues to sweep awards on international platforms.

The ''Varaai'' song of Chadramukhi is a big hit and commands a massive fan following. Fans are expecting Kangana to deliver the same magic.Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the popular Rajinikanth film titled Chandramukhi. While Kangana will play the lead role of a dancer in the sequel, Raghava Lawrence will play the male lead in the movie directed by P. Vasu and produced by Lyca productions. Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut Kickstarts Rehearsals for the Climax Song of Her Upcoming Tamil Movie (View Pics).

Check Out The Post Here:

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the work front, apart from Chandramukhi 2 Kangana Ranaut has Emergency lined up for release this year. She will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has Tejas in which she will play an Air Force pilot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2023 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).