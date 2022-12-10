Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut already began filming for Chandramukhi 2 which is the official sequel to superstar Rajinikanth’s 2005 Tamil movie. The actress took to her Instagram story on Tuesday evening and posted a picture of a clapboard from the movie’s sets and now the makers have officially confirmed the news by dropping her first look poster from the film. Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut To Play Titular Role in the Raghava Lawrence-Starrer, Sequel to Rajnikanth’s Chandramukhi.
Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2
We are elated 😌✨ to welcome #KanganaRanaut into the world of #Chandramukhi2 🗝️@offl_Lawrence 😎 #PVasu 🎬 Vaigaipuyal #Vadivelu @realradikaa ✨ @mmkeeravaani 🎶 @RDRajasekar 🎥 #ThottaTharani 🎨 @proyuvraaj 🎙️ @gkmtamilkumaran 🫱🏼🫲🏻@LycaProductions #Subaskaran 🪙 pic.twitter.com/cmLp5ehJ7o
— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) December 10, 2022
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2022 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).