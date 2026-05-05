Charmme Kaur Calls Trisha Krishnan ‘Lucky Mascot’ After Thalapathy Vijay’s 2026 TVK Election Victory in Tamil Nadu (View Post)

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Following the landmark performance of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, producer Charmme Kaur sparked social media interest by referring to actress Trisha Krishnan as a "lucky mascot." The comment, made on Trisha’s 43rd birthday, coincided with the election results that positioned actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay as a dominant force in the state’s political landscape. Charmme Kaur Birthday: These Candid Insta Pics of the Pretty South Siren Are Sweet, Vivacious and Unmissable!

Charmme Kaur Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur)

Charmme Kaur Wishes Trisha Krishnan

Charmme Kaur took to social media to wish Trisha, sharing a photo of the actress with a caption that many interpreted as a nod to the TVK’s electoral success. "Special celebrations on your special day. U lucky mascot," Kaur wrote. "This birthday shall be marked as a victory in the books of history and persistence... Happiest birthday my baby girl." The timing of the post—May 4—aligned perfectly with the counting of votes, where early leads suggested a historic shift in Tamil Nadu's traditional political structure.

Trisha Krishnan Visit Sparks Buzz

The "lucky mascot" label gained further traction after a video surfaced online showing Trisha arriving at Vijay’s residence in Chennai. In the clip, which quickly went viral, the actress was seen entering the premises as news broke that the TVK was leading in a significant number of the state's 234 seats. While the visit was seen by some as a personal birthday celebration among friends, the political context led netizens to link her presence to the party’s victory celebrations.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Breaks Duopoly

The 2026 elections featured a high-stakes, three-cornered contest between the ruling DMK, led by MK Stalin, the AIADMK-BJP alliance, and Vijay’s newly formed TVK. The TVK’s performance has been described by analysts as a breakthrough, challenging the long-standing duopoly of the Dravidian majors. Actress Charmee Kaur Appears Before Enforcement Directorate in Drugs Case Probe.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan Rumours Continue

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha, who have shared the screen in numerous blockbusters over the decades, have been the subject of persistent social media rumours regarding their personal lives. Despite the intense scrutiny and the viral nature of their recent public sightings, neither individual has issued an official statement regarding their relationship status, maintaining a strictly professional public image.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Charmme Kaur's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).