Charmme Kaur Birthday: These Candid Insta Pics of the Pretty South Siren Are Sweet, Vivacious and Unmissable!

Charmme Kaur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Charmme Kaur is a film producer and former actress of Telugu Cinema. Besides Telugu, she has also acted in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. Some of her notable works include Mass, Anukokunda Oka Roju, Lakshmi, Pournami and Rakhi. Charmme who has turned a year older today, bagged the state Nandi Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film Mantra. Charmme has shared screen space with some of the popular stars down south and it was in 2015 when this pretty south sired made her debut into production with the film Jyothi Lakshmi. Are Actresses Trisha Krishnan and Charmme Kaur Getting MARRIED?

After that, Charmme Kaur has co-produced some of the hit films along with Puri Jagannadh under the banner Puri Connects. Charmme is sweet and vivacious and the pics that she shares on social media are enough to prove. Be it on or off the sets, Charmme definitely manages to have some amazing moments with her team. She has captured many lovely moments on shared them on Instagram. If you haven’t checked that yet, you got to take a look at them right away! Vijay Deverakonda Teams Up With Charmee Kaur and Puri Jagannadh For His Next Film.

That Lovely Smile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur) on Apr 9, 2020 at 1:33am PDT

Team Fighter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur) on Feb 7, 2020 at 8:44pm PST

Picture Perfect

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur) on Jan 25, 2020 at 5:51am PST

Desi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur) on Jan 13, 2020 at 12:00am PST

Stunner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur) on Dec 26, 2019 at 9:25pm PST

Lil' Bit Of Drama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur) on Dec 16, 2019 at 7:53am PST

Beauties In One Frame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur) on Dec 7, 2019 at 3:34am PST

Going Goofy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur) on Nov 5, 2019 at 7:23am PST

Major Throwback

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur) on Aug 14, 2019 at 9:32pm PDT

Aren't these pictures of Charmme Kaur simply adorable? Be it partying or working, she indeed ensures to spend amazing time with her industry friends. Right now, fans are eagerly looking forward to the film Fighter that would be co-produced by her. Here’s wishing Charmme Kaur a great birthday and a great year ahead!