Charmme Kaur Birthday: These Candid Insta Pics of the Pretty South Siren Are Sweet, Vivacious and Unmissable!

Charmme Kaur is a film producer and former actress of Telugu Cinema. Besides Telugu, she has also acted in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. Some of her notable works include Mass, Anukokunda Oka Roju, Lakshmi, Pournami and Rakhi. Charmme who has turned a year older today, bagged the state Nandi Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film Mantra. Charmme has shared screen space with some of the popular stars down south and it was in 2015 when this pretty south sired made her debut into production with the film Jyothi Lakshmi. Are Actresses Trisha Krishnan and Charmme Kaur Getting MARRIED?
After that, Charmme Kaur has co-produced some of the hit films along with Puri Jagannadh under the banner Puri Connects. Charmme is sweet and vivacious and the pics that she shares on social media are enough to prove. Be it on or off the sets, Charmme definitely manages to have some amazing moments with her team. She has captured many lovely moments on shared them on Instagram. If you haven’t checked that yet, you got to take a look at them right away! Vijay Deverakonda Teams Up With Charmee Kaur and Puri Jagannadh For His Next Film.
That Lovely Smile
Team Fighter
Picture Perfect
Desi
Stunner
Lil' Bit Of Drama
Beauties In One Frame
Going Goofy
Major Throwback
Aren't these pictures of Charmme Kaur simply adorable? Be it partying or working, she indeed ensures to spend amazing time with her industry friends. Right now, fans are eagerly looking forward to the film Fighter that would be co-produced by her. Here’s wishing Charmme Kaur a great birthday and a great year ahead!