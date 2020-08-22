Chiranjeevi, the veteran actor of Indian Cinema, has been entertaining every movie buff ever since he made his debut in the world of acting. From playing charming roles, to doing action-packed dramas, doing impressive breakdancing, and much more, Chiranjeevi managed to earn the status of ‘Boss of Telugu Cinema’. This actor-politician celebrates his 65th birthday on August 22. It is indeed a special milestone and fans have already started with the celebrations on social media platforms. Chiru 152: Chiranjeevi’s First Look From Acharya to Be Unveiled on Megastar’s 65th Birthday!

In a career spanning of almost four decades, Megastar Chiranjeevi or Megastar Chiru, he has done a variety of roles. It was in 1978 when he had made his acting debut with the film Punadhirallu. Chiranjeevi’s films have not only smashed records at the box office, but they have also been remade in other languages as well. On the occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the best roles portrayed by him on the big screen. Makers of Acharya to Share the First Look Poster on Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 65th Birthday?

Swayamkrushi - Written and directed by K Viswanath, this movie featured Chiranjeevi and Vijayashanti in the lead. Chiranjeevi played the role of a cobbler and his inspiring rags-to-riches tale opened to positive reviews.

Rudraveena – This musical drama is directed by K Balachander, in which Gemini Ganesan (‘Bilahari’ Ganapathi Sastry) is seen as a reputed carnatic musician and Chiranjeevi is seen as his younger son (Suryanarayana ‘Suryam’ Sastry). This film revolved around the life of a young man who strives for a better society and while in the attempt to make things better, he locks horns with his father owing to contrast ideologies.

Aapadbandhavudu – This was the third time that Chiranjeevi had teamed up with K Viswanath after Shubhalekha and Swayamkrushi. This film highlighted communal division of caste and economic class.

Shankar Dada MBBS – This was the remake of Sanjay Dutt’s film Munnabhai MBBS. Essaying the role of don in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi's underrated yet flawless comic timing won hearts.

On the occasion of the Megastar’s birthday, the makers of #Chiru152 (tentative title) are also going to release the motion poster. And that’s going to be the best treat for all his fans! Here’s wishing Megastar Chiranjeevi a very happy birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).