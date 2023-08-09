Bholaa Shankar is the upcoming film directed by Meher Ramesh. It is a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam that had starred Ajith Kumar in the leading role. The Telugu version will see Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role along with an ensemble cast. The veteran actor is known for intense, stylish and charismatic performances. The expectations from the upcoming action-entertainer is sky-high and after watching the trailer, many believe it has the potential to break records at the box office. Bholaa Shankar Trailer: Chiranjeevi's Swag and Style in This Massy Entertainer Is Just Wow (Watch Video).

Bholaa Shankar is produced under the banner of AK Entertainments. From the cast, plot and more, take a look at some of the key details of this Telugu flick. Bholaa Shankar Song 'Rage of Bhola': Chiranjeevi Unleashes His Savage Side in This Killer Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

Cast – The film stars Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sushanth in the leading roles. Veteran actor Brahmanandam would be seen making cameo appearance in the film.

Plot – The synopsis of Bholaa Shankar reads, “Shankar (Chiranjeevi) is a former gangster who arrives in Kolkata with his adopted sister Mahalakshmi (Keerthy Suresh) for her education and also on a personal mission to hunt down a crime network who were responsible for the death of Mahalakshmi’s family.”

Watch The Trailer Of Bholaa Shankar Below:

Release Date – The Telugu film is all set to hit the big screens on August 11.

Review – The reviews for Bholaa Shankar are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review is shared.

