Fan of megastar Chiranjeevi? Then this piece of good news will surely bring a smile on your face. As on the occasion of the actor's 65th birthday which will be celebrated on August 22, 2020, the makers of his upcoming film Acharya has a surprise planned for fans. Well, on the D-day, the first look and motion poster of the movie will be unveiled. Yep, that's right. Ram Charan who happens to be the son of Chiranjeevi shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "We are ready with the first look and motion poster of #Chiru152. Meet you on August 22nd at 4PM !!” Trisha Walks Out Of Chiranjeevi's Acharya Citing 'Creative Differences' - Read Tweet .

The release of the motion poster is going to take place at 4 PM IST on the birthday of the superstar. This is indeed a huge treat for fans as it is a kinda double bonanza for them. Acharya had gone on floors in the first week of March and is directed by Koratala Siva. A few reports also hint that Chiranjeevi will resume shooting for the flick at the end of September. Well, it's surely time to rejoice for fans. Acharya: After Prabhas, Chiranjeevi's Next May Get Delayed and Not Release on Sankranti 2020.

Check Out Ram Charan's Post Below:

We are ready with the first look and motion poster of #Chiru152. Meet you on August 22nd at 4PM !! pic.twitter.com/rptHhHgXvg — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 18, 2020

Reportedly, Acharya is majorly shot at Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad and Chiranjeevi is said to play the role of a Naxalite-turned-social reformer. Earlier, Trisha was supposed to play the female lead, however, she walked out of the film due to creative differences and the role fell into Kajal Aggarwal's kitty. Stay tuned!

