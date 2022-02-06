Megastar Chiranjeevi, who had tested Covid positive earlier, has fully recovered. The 'Acharya' actor took to Twitter on Sunday, as he shared that he has tested negative and is back to work. He posted a few photos from the sets of Mohan Raja's upcoming directorial 'Godfather' and said: "Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam :) Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised!". Chiranjeevi Tests Positive For COVID-19; Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Nani And Others Wish The Megastar A Speedy Recovery.

In the pictures shared by Chiranjeevi, he is seen having a deep conversation with the director and the other technicians. What appears as a political party meeting, the set seems to have multiple actors involved in the scenes, which are being shot. Backed by Chiranjeevi's own production company Konidela Productions in association with Super Good Films, 'Godfather' is the original remake of Malayalam's super hit movie 'Lucifer'.