Chiranjeevi has tested positive for coronavirus and he has urged everyone who have come in contact with him to get tested. The actor who has mild symptoms is currently quarantining at home. There are several industry members who have wished him a speedy recovery and that includes Allu Arjun, Nani, Jr NTR among others.

Chiranjeevi Test Positive For Coronavirus

Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2022

Allu Arjun

My prayers for you to get well soon . Glad to know that the symptoms are very mild . Wishing you a speedy recovery 🖤 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 26, 2022

Jr NTR

Wishing you a speedy recovery sir! Hope you feel better soon. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2022

Nani

Take care sir. See you back soon — Nani (@NameisNani) January 26, 2022

