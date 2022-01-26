Chiranjeevi has shared with his followers on social media that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. The megastar of Tollywood also revealed that he has mild symptoms and is quarantining at home. He has urged all those who have come in contact with him to get tested.

Chiranjeevi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)