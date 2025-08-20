Rajinikanth's Coolie hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025, marking his 50th year in cinema. The movie was the Tamil superstar's debut collaboration with LCU fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Despite receiving an "A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film has turned into a massive blockbuster, setting many records for a Kollywood movie. The star-studded cast of Coolie also includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir. Within just four days of its release, the film has pushed past INR 400 crore at the box office. Here's how much money it minted on its Day 6! ‘Coolie’: Did Aamir Khan Say His Role Was ‘Just to Light Superstar Rajinikanth’s Cigarette’? Here’s the Truth About the Viral Quote.

‘Coolie’ Roars Loud at the Box Office

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie opened on a grand note in India with a collection of INR 65 crore, as shared by industry tracker Sacnilk. Day 2 saw a slight dip with INR 54.75 crore, followed by INR 39.5 crore on its first Saturday. Day 4 recorded a decent collection of INR 35.25 crore, but the first Monday witnessed a major drop in domestic collections with just INR 12 crore. The Tamil film also failed to capitalise on the discounted ticket prices on Tuesday (Day 6), managing only INR 9.5 crore.

This marked the first time the film registered single-digit numbers since its release. The total collections of Coolie now stand at INR 216 crore in India.

‘Coolie’ Box Office Glory

‘Coolie’ OTT Release Update

Amid Coolie's dominating box office run, fans are excited to know where they can watch the Tamil film online. According to the latest media reports, after its theatrical run, Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie will stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, an official OTT release date is yet to be announced. The announcement regarding Coolie's digital release is expected next month. Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan Reunion in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Next? From ‘Apoorva Raagangal’ to ‘Geraftaar’, 17 Movies Where Superstars Worked Together in the Past.

Bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Coolie is reportedly made on a budget of INR 350 crore. The movie clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 at the box office.

