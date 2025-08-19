In the biggest scoop of the day, rumours suggest that Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film, following his most recent release Coolie, will neither be the much-awaited Kaithi 2 from the LCU nor the superhero project he is planning with Aamir Khan. Instead, reports claim he is attempting something far more ambitious—bringing together Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth on screen after four decades. This is a feat directors like Shankar and Mani Ratnam had tried to achieve in the past but couldn’t pull off. Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’, Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram, Vijay’s ’Leo’ – Ranking All Lokesh Kanagaraj Movies From Worst to Best.

While fans were disappointed with Lokesh’s latest outing Coolie, which starred Rajinikanth, this news has reignited excitement. According to reports, the project will be produced under Kamal Haasan’s banner RKFI (Raaj Kamal Films International) and is expected to be a gangster drama featuring the two icons as ageing gangsters at odds with each other. The movie would not be part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Lokesh is in a unique position to direct this pairing, having previously worked with both legends - Kamal Haasan in Vikram and Rajinikanth in Coolie. It will be fascinating to see how he handles them together on screen.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan acted in several films together during the early stages of their careers. In fact, Rajinikanth made his debut in a Kamal Haasan film. However, once Rajinikanth transitioned from playing negative and supporting roles to becoming a superstar in his own right, the two stopped collaborating regularly. Their last film together was in Geraftaar (1985).

Here’s a look at the films where Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan shared the screen across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema:

1. Apoorva Raagangal (1975)

A Still From Apoorva Raagangal

Director: K Balachander

This mature romantic drama saw a young Kamal Haasan fall in love with an older woman, played by Srividya. The film is remembered for introducing Rajinikanth, who appeared in a small supporting role as Srividya’s husband.

2. Moondru Mudichu (1976)

A Still From Moondru Mudichu

Director: K Balachander

A remake of the Telugu film O Seeta Katha, this film had Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth as roommates who both fall for the same girl, played by Sridevi. Rajinikanth played a womaniser in one of his earliest negative roles.

3. Anthuleni Katha (1976)

Anthuleni Katha

Director: K Balachander

A Telugu remake of Aval Oru Thodar Kathai, this drama starred Jaya Prada in her debut. Rajinikanth played her troubled elder brother, while Kamal Haasan appeared in an extended guest role as her sympathetic boss. The movie marks the Telugu debut of both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

4. Avargal (1977)

Avargal

Director: K Balachander

This love quadrangle features Rajinikanth in yet another negative role as a sadistic and abusive husband to Sujatha's character, while Kamal Haasan plays a good-hearted office colleague who is obsessed with his puppet. Ravikumar plays a flautist who was already in love with the heroine.

5. 16 Vayathinile (1977)

A Still From 16 Vayathinile

Director: Bharathiraja

Considered as perhaps the best villainous character played by Rajinikanth, he plays a village ruffian who creates trouble for the young heroine, played by Sridevi, whom he lusts after. Kamal Haasan plays the hero, a village simpleton who is in love with the heroine. After ‘Coolie’, Will Lokesh Kanagaraj Team Up With Rajinikanth for Another Film? Here’s What the LCU Fame Director Said.

6. Aadu Puli Attam (1977)

Aadu Puli Attam

Director: SP Muthuraman

This thriller sees Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan play robbers working in the same gang. Sripriya and Sangeetha are the female leads.

7. Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu (1978)

Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu

Director: CV Sridhar

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth play close friends who get caught in a complicated love triangle of lust, deceit, and sacrifices. Sripriya and Jayachitra are the heroines in the movie.

8. Vayasu Pilichindi (1978)

Vayasu Pilichindi

Director: CV Sridhar

This is a Telugu remake of Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu with the main stars reprising their roles in the film. It was also remade in Hindi in Dil-e-Nadaan (1982), though with a different cast, played by Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, Jaya Prada and Smita Patil.

9. Thappu Thalangal (1978)

Thappu Thalangal

Director: K Balachander

Rajinikanth played a hitman in this romantic drama where he falls for a sex worker played by Saritha. Kamal Haasan had an uncredited cameo in the movie.

10. Aval Appadithan (1978)

Aval Appadithaan

Director: C Rudhraiya

Another love triangle that brings Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth together, with the latter once again in a character with grey shades. This one has cynicism written all over, as the heroine, played by Sripriya, who doesn't believe in love thanks to a troubled childhood, plays with fate between two men who vie for her affections.

11. Ninaithale Inikkum (1979)

Ninaithale Inikkum

Director: K Balachander

A bilingual made in Tamil and Telugu, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth play bandmates in this movie, and for a change, Rajinikanth has a more comic character this time.

12. Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum (1979)

Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum

Director: IV Sasi

This fantasy entertainer (filmed simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil), based on the popular Arabian Nights folktale, has Kamal Haasan play the hero Allaudin (Alladin), while Rajinikanth (in his Malayalam debut) plays the antagonist. The movie also starred another legend, Gemini Ganesan.

13. Thayillamal Nannilai (1979)

Thayillamal Nannilai

Director: R Thyagaraajan

This romantic drama stars Kamal Haasan and Sridevi in the lead roles. The former plays a poor drama troupe artiste, and the latter is the zamindar's daughter. Rajinikanth has a guest role in the film.

14. Natchatiram (1980)

Natchatiram

Director: Dasari Narayana Rao

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth had guest roles in this romantic drama, which also featured cameos from Sivaji Ganesan, Srividya, and KR Vijaya, among others.

15. Thillu Mullu (1981)

Thillu Mullu

Director: K Balachander

This Tamil remake of the Hindi comedy classic Gol Maal sees Rajinikanth get into Amol Palekar's shoes. Kamal Haasan makes a hilarious cameo in the climax of this entertainer.

16. Uruvangal Maralam (1983)

Uruvangal Maralam

Director: SV Ramanan

This religious comedy entertainer is a remake of the Hollywood film Oh, God! Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan make guest appearances as different avatars of God.

17. Geraftaar (1985)

Geraftaar

Director: Prayag Raj

Even though Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth did several films in Bollywood in the 80s and the 90s, Geraftaar is the only Hindi movie they have done together. What's more, this movie is the only Indian film to feature three cinema legends, the third being Amitabh Bachchan. Unfortunately, the movie features no scene featuring them together, as Rajinikanth only has a cameo and shares his scenes only with Big B. This also remains the last movie that featured both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the same cast.

