COVID-19 Outbreak: Superstar Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakh to FEFSI, whereas Vijay Sethupathi Contributes Rs 10 Lakh

Superstar Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Several celebrities are coming forward and doing their part in helping the daily wage earners whose work has been impacted due to production shutdown. Owing to COVID-19 outbreak, several shoots have been stalled until March 31. The shooting of the projects will resume once the notice is issued by the government. Kollywood stars are doing every bit by providing financial aid. As per reports, superstar Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), whereas Vijay Sethupathi has contributed Rs 10 lakh. Tollywood Actor Nithiin to Donate Rs 10 Lakh Each to the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for Combating Coronavirus.

The Union President of FEFSI, RK Selvamani, had issued a statement urging all Kollywood stars to come forward and help FEFSI members in this hour of crisis. In the statement he requested the celebs to donate Rs 1 crore so that FEFSI can provide rice bags and other daily needs to their members. As soon as the FEFSI had made this appeal, Suriya and his brother Karthi, donated Rs 10 lakh to FEFSI workers. It is also reported that R. Parthiepan provided 250 rice bags and so did Manobala. Coronavirus Outbreak: Nivin Pauly Lauds Kerala Government After It Announces Rs 20,000 Crore Package in the Hour of Crisis.

Vijay Sethupathi Contributes Rs 10 Lakh To FEFSI

Superstar Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakh To FEFSI

#SuperstarRajinikanth has donated 50 Lakhs to #FEFSI for the welfare and survival of its members and daily wage earners who are left without any work now due to the #Corona #COVID19 shutdown. Heart of Gold, @rajinikanth sir 👌👏 — Kaushik LM (#StayHomeStaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) March 24, 2020

As per a report in TOI, actor Sivakarthikeyan has also come forward to help FEFSI workers. He has reportedly contributed Rs 10 lakh for the welfare of the daily wage workers, whose income has been affected in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.