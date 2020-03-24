Tollywood Actor Nithiin to Donate Rs 10 Lakh Each to the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for Combating Coronavirus

Actor Nithiin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From the government to other officials, everyone is making the best attempt for combating coronavirus. Many states in India have set up relief fund to tackle this crisis and there have been several actors who have come forward and supported this cause. Tollywood actor Nithiin has come forward to contribute to the CM relief funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. On March 23, the Bheeshma actor shared a tweet that he would be donating Rs 10 lakh each to both the Telugu states. Coronavirus Outbreak: Nivin Pauly Lauds Kerala Government After It Announces Rs 20,000 Crore Package in the Hour of Crisis.

Nithiin’s post on Twitter read, “In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,I'd like to do my bit fr d country's safety. I wish to make a donation of ₹10 lakhs fund to @TelanganaCMO n another ₹10 lakhs to @AndhraPradeshCM fr d equipment needed to combat this epidemic. We can fight this together. #StayHomeStaySafe”. The actor’s contribution to the relief fund will definitely be a huge help amid this hour of crisis. Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonam Kapoor and Family to Contribute to the Relief Fund for Daily Wage Earners Impacted By Production Shutdown Owing to COVID-19.

Here’s The Tweet Shared By Nithiin

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,I'd like to do my bit fr d country's safety. I wish to make a donation of ₹10 lakhs fund to @TelanganaCMO n another ₹10 lakhs to @AndhraPradeshCM fr d equipment needed to combat this epidemic. We can fight this together. #StayHomeStaySafe — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 23, 2020

It was just few days ago when Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced Rs 20,000 crore financial package for the state to tackle coronavirus. Also Kollywood actors, Suriya and his brother Karthi, donated Rs 10 lakh to the workers of Film Employees Federation of South India. There is also a relief fund set up by the Producers Guild of India for daily wage earners. Several Bollywood actors have come forward to contribute to this relief fund.