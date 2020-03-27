COVID-19 Outbreak: Prabhas Pledges to Donate Rs 4 Crore to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund and PM's National Relief Fund

Prabhas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Baahubali actor Prabhas is the latest Telugu superstar to have pledged a donation to the state and the national relief funds set up by the government. The actor has decided to donate Rs 4 crore to PM Relief Fund along with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister relief fund. As the government gears up to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country, celebrities are doing their bit to ensure that they can lend a helping hand by any means.

Earlier superstars like Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Nithiin had announced their decision to donate a certain amount to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund. Prabhas will contribute Rs 3 crore to the PM relief fund and Rs 50 lakh each to Chief Minister Relief Fund. The actor was recently in Georgia shooting for his next with Pooja Hegde and upon their return, they both had observed a 14-day quarantine at their homes.

Meanwhile, celebs in Bollywood are doing their bit. Actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar have generously donated to an organisation set up for the betterment of daily wage earner in these testing times. Hrithik Roshan has also supplied N95 and FFP3 masks to BMC workers.