Dhruva Sarja Shares Series Of Pics On Instagram Remembering His Brother Chiranjeevi Sarja

The demise of the young and talented Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja left everyone shocked. From family to friends to fans, all were devastated to hear the untimely demise of this most loved actor of Sandalwood. The actor had passed away after he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last on June 7 at the Sagar Apollo Hospital in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. Dhruva Sarja has shared a series of pictures on his Insta story remembering his brother Chiranjeevi Sarja. Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies of Heart Attack at 39.

Dhruva Sarja has shared some adorable pictures, reminiscing the lovely moments that he had shared with late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. In one of the posts he mentioned, ‘I want to you back. Not able to be without you (sic)’. It is said that Chiranjeevi Sarja used to spend time at his brother’s farmhouse and it was his favourite hangout spot, and hence his mortal remains were laid to rest at that farmhouse. Take a look at the pictures shared by Dhruva on Instagram. Chiranjeevi Sarja Death: Kriti Kharbanda Remembers Her Co-Star ‘Chirru’, Pays Tribute to the Kannada Actor on Twitter (View Posts).

Chiranjeevi Sarja is survived by his wife Meghana Raj, daughter of veteran actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai. Meghana is reportedly four months pregnant. The late actor had some intriguing projects lined up and they were Raja Marthanda, April, Ranam, Kshatriya and Dheeram.

