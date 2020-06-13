Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Dhruva Sarja Shares Series Of Pics On Instagram Remembering His Brother Chiranjeevi Sarja

South Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 12:31 PM IST
A+
A-
Dhruva Sarja Shares Series Of Pics On Instagram Remembering His Brother Chiranjeevi Sarja
Dhruva Sarja with brother Chiranjeevi Sarja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The demise of the young and talented Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja left everyone shocked. From family to friends to fans, all were devastated to hear the untimely demise of this most loved actor of Sandalwood. The actor had passed away after he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last on June 7 at the Sagar Apollo Hospital in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. Dhruva Sarja has shared a series of pictures on his Insta story remembering his brother Chiranjeevi Sarja. Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies of Heart Attack at 39.

Dhruva Sarja has shared some adorable pictures, reminiscing the lovely moments that he had shared with late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. In one of the posts he mentioned, ‘I want to you back. Not able to be without you (sic)’. It is said that Chiranjeevi Sarja used to spend time at his brother’s farmhouse and it was his favourite hangout spot, and hence his mortal remains were laid to rest at that farmhouse. Take a look at the pictures shared by Dhruva on Instagram. Chiranjeevi Sarja Death: Kriti Kharbanda Remembers Her Co-Star ‘Chirru’, Pays Tribute to the Kannada Actor on Twitter (View Posts).

Dhruva Sarja With Chiranjeevi Sarja

Dhruva Sarja with brother Chiranjeevi Sarja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Brothers

Dhruva Sarja with brother Chiranjeevi Sarja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fond Memories

Dhruva Sarja with brother Chiranjeevi Sarja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Fun Moments

Dhruva Sarja with brother Chiranjeevi Sarja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chiranjeevi Sarja is survived by his wife Meghana Raj, daughter of veteran actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai. Meghana is reportedly four months pregnant. The late actor had some intriguing projects lined up and they were Raja Marthanda, April, Ranam, Kshatriya and Dheeram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Chiranjeevi Sarja Chiranjeevi Sarja Death Chiranjeevi Sarja Pics Dhruva Sarja Dhruva Sarja and Chiranjeevi Sarja Instagram Kannada sandalwood
You might also like
Under 30 Businesswoman is Teaching People How to Make Millions Online
Auto

Under 30 Businesswoman is Teaching People How to Make Millions Online
Kat Dennings Birthday Special: 10 Sassy Insta Posts Of The Actress That Broke Girl Max Will Definitely Approve
Information

Kat Dennings Birthday Special: 10 Sassy Insta Posts Of The Actress That Broke Girl Max Will Definitely Approve
Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Deepika Padukone Shares a Picture Sporting a Face Mask As She Gears Up For the Weekend With Some Self Care!
Bollywood

Deepika Padukone Shares a Picture Sporting a Face Mask As She Gears Up For the Weekend With Some Self Care!
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘Best Teacher’, Instagram Model Admits Feeling ‘Ashamed’ Working Out With Him (View Pics)
Lifestyle

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘Best Teacher’, Instagram Model Admits Feeling ‘Ashamed’ Working Out With Him (View Pics)
Shweta Tiwari Calls Abhinav Kohli's Claims Of Living Together A 'Lie', Abhinav Claims Shweta Did Not File Any Police Complaint (View Post)
TV

Shweta Tiwari Calls Abhinav Kohli's Claims Of Living Together A 'Lie', Abhinav Claims Shweta Did Not File Any Police Complaint (View Post)
Allu Arjun and His Daughter Arha Have the Cutest Exchange After He Asks Her If She'll Marry a Man of His Choice for the 374th Time! (Watch Video)
South

Allu Arjun and His Daughter Arha Have the Cutest Exchange After He Asks Her If She'll Marry a Man of His Choice for the 374th Time! (Watch Video)
Amy Jackson Shares a Kiss With Her Little Munchkin Andreas in Adorable Pictures (View Post)
Bollywood

Amy Jackson Shares a Kiss With Her Little Munchkin Andreas in Adorable Pictures (View Post)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement