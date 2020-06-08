Chiranjeevi Sarja Death: Kriti Kharbanda Remembers Her Co-Star ‘Chirru’, Pays Tribute to the Kannada Actor on Twitter (View Posts)

Chiranjeevi Sarja, Kriti Kharbanda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, aged 39, left everyone shocked. He breathed his last on June 7 in Bengaluru. Nephew of Arjun Sarja, the actor passed away after suffering a heart attack. The actor was taken to Sagar Apollo Hospitals and in the statement issued, it was mentioned that Chiranjeevi Sarja was brought to the hospital on Sunday afternoon in a non-responsive state, reports TNM. Several actors across industries have been offering condolences on hearing the demise of the Kannada actor. Kriti Kharbanda has also shared a post and paid tribute to her co-star ‘Chirru’. Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies of Heart Attack at 39.

Kriti Kharbanda had made her debut in the Kannada film industry in 2010 with the rom-com titled Chirru. She was paired opposite Chiranjeevi Sarja in this movie. While sharing a post on her co-star’s demise, Kriti wrote, “My first co star, an amazing human being, the boy with the sweetest smile and the nicest heart. I still can’t believe you’ve left us, chiru. My heart aches and cries as I think about you. Rest in peace chiru!” Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies at 39: Priyamani Raj, Anil Kumble and Other Celebs Mourn the Untimely Demise of the Kannada Actor (View Tweets).

Kriti Kharbanda On Co-Star Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Death

Kriti Kharbanda shared another post in which she has offered her condolences to the late actor’s family. She mentioned, “I woke up this morning hoping it was a dream. Still can’t come to terms with it. My heart goes out to Meghana, Dhruva, the family, the friends, the fans. I hope they find the strength to cope with this loss. Broken heart#RIPChiru”.

Kriti Kharbanda Offers Condolences

There are many south actors who have also extended their heartfelt condolences. It includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manchu Manoj, Rashmika Mandanna, Jayasurya, Indrajith Sukumaran, Bhavana, and many others. Chiranjeevi Sarja is survived by his wife, actress Meghana Raj.