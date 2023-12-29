Legendary actor and politician Vijayakanth passed away at approximately 6.30 am on December 28 at a private hospital in Chennai, aged 71. His significant presence in Tamil cinema is a poignant reminder of his stature. His departure leaves a void not only in the industry but also in the hearts of those he touched. Amidst recollections of his illustrious career, a bittersweet tale endures—one that highlights his generosity and how he extended a helping hand to a young and aspiring Vijay. Rajinikanth Offers Heartfelt Tribute to DMDK Chief and Actor Vijayakanth (Watch Video).

Captain Vijayakanth not only shared the screen with Vijay's father, director SA Chandrasekhar, but also indirectly played a pivotal role in Thalapathy Vijay's cinematic journey.

The Unknown Fact:

The unexpected connection unfolded as Vijay made his debut as a child actor in the Vijayakanth-starrer Vetri, directed by Chandrasekhar. This serendipitous beginning marked the start of a silent yet profound mentorship that shaped Vijay's path in the Tamil film industry. Captain aka Vijayakanth, and his association with Vijay's debut stand as a testament to success in the industry, illustrating the quiet yet impactful ways in which seasoned stars like Vijayakanth can influence and shape the budding careers of aspiring talents like Thalapathy Vijay.

When Vijayakanth Shaped Vijay's Career:

Vijay's initial foray into acting hit a snag with his first leading role in Naalaiya Theerpu, a movie directed and produced by his father SA Chandrasekhar, which failed at the box office in 1992. Seeking a change, Chandrasekhar approached Vijayakanth, to co-star alongside Vijay in an upcoming film. Vijayakanth's involvement in Sendhoorapandi proved pivotal, transforming it into a blockbuster and rejuvenating Vijay's career. Vijayakanth's decision to act without payment in the film was a significant gesture. Director Chandrasekhar acknowledged Vijayakanth's crucial role, stating that without his support, Vijay's path in the industry might have taken a different turn. During an event, director SA Chandrasekhar shared an interesting anecdote about how Vijayakanth helped his son, Thalapathy Vijay, in his career, he said, "My son Vijay was an aspiring actor then and I made his debut film Naalaya Theerpu, which was a big failure. So, I thought if Vijayajkanth and Vijay come together for a film, it would be a huge boost to my son's career. I called Captain and told him that I would visit his home in five minutes. But, he was quick to come to my home. " Vijayakanth Funeral: Shoe Thrown at Thalapathy Vijay by Unidentified Person Sparks Outrage; Fans Condemn Disrespectful Behaviour Towards Actor (Watch Viral Video).

Vijay Arrives At Vijayakanth's Funeral:

Vijayakanth's passing on December 28 in Chennai evokes a poignant sentiment. Thalapathy Vijay attended the funeral of the late DMDK chief and esteemed Tamil actor Vijayakanth in Chennai. His emotions were evident, tears streaming down as he bid farewell to Captain

