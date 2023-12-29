Thalapathy Vijay recently attended the funeral of the late DMDK chief and esteemed Tamil actor Vijayakanth in Chennai. During the solemn event, the actor was visibly emotional as he paid his final respects to Captain, who lay in a glass casket. In a disturbing incident captured on video and subsequently gone viral on social media, a fan threw a slipper at Thalapathy Vijay while he was grieving the loss of Captain. Without turning around, Vijay continued his procession, and a person accompanying him retaliated by tossing the shoe back towards its origin. The motive behind this seemingly targeted act remains unknown. However, this incident has sparked outrage on social media, with Thalapathy fans strongly condemning this disrespectful behaviour towards the actor. Rajinikanth Offers Heartfelt Tribute to DMDK Chief and Actor Vijayakanth (Watch Video).

Shoe Thrown At Thalapathy Vijay:

Did someone really throw shoes on vijay ? 😧 Condemnable behaviour! pic.twitter.com/Ag3OWEgFhb — WarLord (@Mr_Ashthetics) December 28, 2023

Fans Strongly Condemn This Disrespect Behaviour:

We #Ajith fans strongly condemneding this disrespect behaviour to vijay . whoever it may be, we should respect when they came to our place. Throwing slipper to @actorvijay is totally not acceptable 👎🏻 Stay strong #Vijay #RIPCaptainVijayakanth pic.twitter.com/dVg9RjC7Yy — AK (@iam_K_A) December 29, 2023

