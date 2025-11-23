Jana Nayagan, the film of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay before his foray into politics, is gearing up for its grand release in a couple of months. The movie was initially scheduled to hit the theatres in October this year, but was later pushed to January 2026 for Pongal. Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth. Amid the huge buzz surrounding the film, a big issue has come to light. Vijay's dubbing for the upcoming film is still incomplete. ‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Farewell Film Gets Release Date! Makers Drop New Poster Confirming Premiere Ahead of Pongal 2026 (View Post).

Thalapathy Vijay Yet To Complete Dubbing for ‘Jana Nayagan’?

With just a few weeks left for the release of Jana Nayagan, the makers of the Tamil film have begun promotions. The film’s first song titled "Thalapathy Kacheri" was recently unveiled by the makers, which has gone viral online. Despite all this, a recent update suggests that there might be a further delay in the film. YouTuber Bismi recently made some revelations that have only added fire to the speculations.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Poster

‘Jana Nayagan’ Delayed Due to Financial Issues?

According to Bismi, the possible delay of Jana Nayagan’s release might be linked to financial troubles. Thalapathy Vijay, who is one of the highest-paid actors in the country, has reportedly charged INR 235 crore for the film. Makers have reportedly made a payment of INR 150 crore. As per the updates, the actor-politician has informed the makers that he will complete the dubbing for the film only when the remaining amount is transferred.

As per reports, the makers are waiting for the theatrical rights of the film to be cleared so that they can transfer the remaining INR 85 crore fee to Vijay, allowing him to wrap his dubbing before the scheduled January 9, 2026, release. ‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ Song Out: Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ First Single Out, Fans Rejoice (Watch Video).

More About ‘Jana Nayagan’

Jana Nayagan features a star-studded ensemble cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Prakash Raj and Gautam Vasudev Menon. If rumours are to be believed, the movie is a remake of Nanadamuri Balakrishna's hit 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Music for the film is composed by the very talented Anirudh Ravichander. The first single of the film "Thalapathy Kacheri" has already taken the internet by storm with its high energy and beats.

