Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth on Friday paid his last respects to DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth.

In videos doing the rounds on the internet, Rajinikanth is seen offering condolences to Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha Vijayakanth at the Island Ground, Anna Salai, where the mortal remains of the late actor and politician are kept.

Rajinikanth also briefly spoke to the media and remembered Vijayakanth.

He said, "We will never get a person as good as Vijayakanth. In politics and cinema, there is no one like him. This loss is irreplaceable."

Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The mortal remains of the DMDK chief were earlier kept at the DMDK office, where multiple political leaders, actors, and others came to pay their tributes.

Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days.

Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry. He featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artists' Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South Indian film industry.

He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies. (ANI)

