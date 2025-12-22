Actor Dulquer Salmaan, on Monday, took to social media to express his love and gratitude for his wife, Amal Sufiya on their wedding anniversary. In a heartfelt post, he reflected on their 14 years together. The actor celebrated the life they’ve built, their shared dreams, and the special bond they continue to nurture. ‘Kaantha’ Movie Review: Dulquer Salmaan’s Incredible Performance Elevates This Noir Drama That Fumbles Half-Way Mark Over (LatestLY Exclusive).

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer posted a couple of his romantic photos with Amal and penned a heartfelt note where he recalled how, as newlyweds from different homes, they were nervous yet hopeful about the future. In the caption, the ‘Sita Ramam’ actor mentioned how they continue to pursue both individual and shared dreams in their careers and personal life. He expressed gratitude, love, and pride for his wife, affectionately calling her the “better half.”

Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Wife Amal Sufiya on Their 14th Wedding Anniversary – View Post

Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “14 years ago today, we were two different individuals from two different homes newly married, standing together on a stage. Nervous. Hopeful. Excited about what lay ahead. Today we have built a wonderful home and this life together and that too with our biggest blessing. And now we are pursuing our independent and collective dreams both in our careers and home.” “I’m so grateful, blessed and proud to be your other half. Though the world will agree that you will always be the better half Happy 14th my Jaan. I love you long time,” he added.

For the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya tied the knot on December 22, 2011, in Chennai. The couple welcomed their daughter, Maryam, in May 2017. On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam movie I'm Game. The film marks director Nahas Hidayath’s next venture after the blockbuster hit RDX. ‘Kaantha’: Bhagyashri Borse Expresses Gratitude to Team, Calls Dulquer Salmaan a ‘True Nadippu Chakravarthy’ (View Post).

Produced by Dulquer along with Jom Verghese, I'm Game happens to be the actor’s 40th film. “I'm Game” also features actors Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir, Parth Thiwari, and Tamil actress Samyuktha Viswanathan.

