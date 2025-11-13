Actress Bhagyashrii Borse, who plays the female lead in director Selvamani Selvaraj's much-anticipated period drama, Kaantha, has now penned a note of gratitude to her entire unit in which she has called her co-star in the film Dulquer Salmaan, "a nadippu chakravarthy (emperor of acting)". ‘Kaantha’ Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan’s Black and White Hero Does Everything To Maintain His Stardom in Selvamani Selvaraj’s Period Drama Co-Starring Bhagyashri Borse (Watch Video).

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a post of gratitude, the actress said, "30.03.23 - The day a little girl's dream came true. The day I became Kumari."

She began by thanking the director of the film, Selvamani Selvaraj for placing trust in her. She wrote, "Thank you @selvamani.selvaraj87 Ayya, for believing in me and for this rare opportunity to a newcomer such as me. You’re my first teacher, director. This film is your vision, and soon our audience will witness your magic."

She next thanked actor Rana Daggubatti, calling him her mentor. She said, "Thank you @ranadaggubati for supporting me from day one. You’re a true friend and a gem of a person, and I am lucky to have you as my mentor in this journey as an actor and without your support and constant guidance, I wouldn’t be able to do it."

She then penned a paragraph for the film's lead actor Dulquer Salmaan. She said, "To my dearest co-actor @dqsalmaan, you’re a true Nadippu Chakravarthy, it was a great pleasure acting beside you and you’ve shined in every single frame. You’re an inspiration as an actor for us all!"

The actress concluded the note, saying the team had made the film with so much love. She said, "This 14th Nov is extremely special to us all, and I hope it will be special to our audience to watch a film made with so much love."

For the unaware, Kaantha was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 12. However, the team then chose to postpone the film's release. It is now scheduled to release on November 14.

A gripping period dramatic thriller set in 1950s Madras, 'Kaantha' will look to transport the viewers to the soul of that era. It captures a moment in time when tradition and modernity collided, giving rise to stories both personal and profound.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has cinematography by ace cameraman Dani Sanchez Lopaz and music by Jhanu Chanthar. Art direction for the film is by Tha. Ramalingam and editing is by Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.

