Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have reunited for a new music video titled Bheegi Bheegi, composed by Oscar-winning musician A. R. Rahman. The song was released on February 2, 2026, across major streaming platforms. The project marks the duo’s first collaboration since their widely acclaimed film Sita Ramam, which had established their on-screen chemistry. AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen Shares IPL Video of Musician With Indian Tricolour Amid Communal Remark Controversy (View Post)

‘Bheegi Bheegi’ Video Shows Love Across Parallel Timelines

The Bheegi Bheegi music video presents Dulquer and Mrunal as lovers navigating parallel timelines. The narrative moves between retro and futuristic settings, using contrasting visual styles to mirror the emotional journey of the song. The interplay of timelines adds depth to the track, reflecting themes of longing, connection and emotional continuity across realities.

Voices Behind the Track

The song is sung by A. R. Ameen and Jasleen Royal. Speaking about the collaboration, Dulquer Salmaan said the song’s emotional tone drew him to the project. He added that translating the sentiment on screen was a rewarding experience and described working with A.R. Rahman, AR Ameen and Jasleen Royal as creatively fulfilling. He also noted that the song marked a reunion with Mrunal Thakur after Sita Ramam. Mrunal Thakur said the music video allowed her to explore varied moods and visual styles through its futuristic setting. She added that reuniting with Dulquer enhanced the experience and described collaborating with A.R. Rahman and AR Ameen as significant. Amid AR Rahman’s Communal Remark Controversy, His Son AR Ameen Calls Him ‘Legend for Life’ (View Post)

Watch ‘Bheegi Bheegi’ Song:

AR Ameen, Jasleen Royal on ‘Bheegi Bheegi’ Collaboration

AR Ameen said Bheegi Bheegi reflects the kind of music he aims to pursue going forward. He described working on a composition by A.R. Rahman and collaborating with Jasleen Royal, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur as meaningful. Jasleen Royal said collaborating with A.R. Rahman had been a long-standing aspiration and described the project as a creative reunion with her co-artists. Bheegi Bheegi is now available on all major music streaming platforms.

