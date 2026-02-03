Actor Mrunal Thakur has shared a deeply personal perspective on romantic relationships, describing love as a transformative force capable of emotional healing. Her comments, made during a recent interview, arrive as social media speculation regarding her alleged relationship with South Indian superstar Dhanush reaches a fever pitch. Fact Check: Did Dhanush Secretly Marry Mrunal Thakur in Chennai? Truth Behind Viral Wedding Video (Watch).

Currently promoting her new music video, "Bheegi Bheegi", Thakur spoke about the profound impact a healthy partnership can have on an individual’s psyche. She likened the experience of being in love to a form of emotional restoration.

Mrunal Thakur on Finding Love

In her conversation with Filmygyan, Thakur emphasised that love is a universal necessity that fosters self-improvement. She noted that a supportive relationship can often provide the security needed to address long-standing personal hurdles.

"I think love is a beautiful feeling and should happen to each and every person on this planet," Thakur said. "It changes you into a better person. It is literally like reparenting and fixing your inner child issues. It’s like the most beautiful thing in the world." ‘Bheegi Bheegi’ Song Out: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur Reunite After ‘Sita Ramam’ for AR Rahman’s New Track (Watch Video).

The actor added that she "really prays and hopes that everyone finds love in their life," framing the emotion as a catalyst for becoming a "better version" of oneself.

Challenging Gender Roles in Romance

When the discussion turned to the common trope that women are more "giving" in relationships, Thakur was quick to offer a more balanced view. She argued that the capacity for generosity in love is not determined by gender, but by the intensity of the emotion itself.

"I disagree. Anyone who is in love is more giving," she stated. However, she pointed out that the real challenge often lies in the vulnerability required to accept affection. "Sometimes, it is very difficult to receive love and acknowledge love. The definition of love has been changing, but the only constant thing is love."

Mrunal Thakur Opens Up About Love and Friendship

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s Dating Speculations

The timing of Thakur’s remarks has notable significance. Since late 2025, rumour mills have linked her with actor Dhanush, following their public appearances at events like the Son of Sardaar 2 premiere.

The speculation peaked in January 2026 with unverified reports claiming the duo planned to marry on Valentine's Day. While Thakur has previously laughed off these claims, labelling them "funny" and "free PR", her latest philosophical take on love has reignited fan interest in her personal life. Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush To Get Married on Valentine’s Day 2026? Viral Social Media Post Triggers Wedding Rumours.

Mrunal Thakur’s Work Front

Despite the persistent gossip, Thakur’s professional calendar remains the primary focus. Aside from her collaboration with AR Rahman on the music video Bheegi Bheegi, she is set to star in the upcoming romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, scheduled for release on February 20, 2026.

