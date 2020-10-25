Dussehra is celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. This time it is observed on October 25, 2020. It is celebrated with great zeal in differently in various parts of Indian subcontinent. Also known as Dasara or Dashain, this time this beautiful festival had to be kept as a low-key affair. It is because of the coronavirus outbreak and in order to curb the further spread, this time there was no dandiya raas or garba organised anywhere. But no matter what, from commoners to celebs, all are extending heartfelt wishes to their loved ones across social media platforms and wishing that this festival of joy protect each one of them from the ongoing pandemic. Happy Dussehra 2020 Greetings & Vijayadashami HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Ravan Dahan GIFs, Facebook Messages, Lord Rama Photos, SMS and Wishes to Send on Dasara.

South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is majorly known for his works in Tollywood, has extended festive greetings to all his fans. He shared a picture of Goddess Durga and wished his fans. On the other hand, Gopichand, who is also known for his works in Telugu Cinema, has wished his fans. He wrote, “May the splendour and warmth that are a part of this festival fill you with happiness and cheer for the whole year. Happy Dussehra!” Dussehra 2020: Along With Ravana, a COVID-19 Effigy to be Burnt in Punjab's Jagraon to Defeat The Pandemic.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Wishing all my friends a very happy Dussehra! pic.twitter.com/aO9CxYk2Et — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 25, 2020

Gopichand

May the splendour and warmth that are a part of this festival fill you with happiness and cheer for the whole year. Happy Dussehra!#Happydussehra2020 pic.twitter.com/nnY6Mo4Z6N — Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) October 25, 2020

Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, has also wished the fellow citizens of the country on the occasion of Dusshera. He wrote, “Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Dussehra. This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to the people of the country.” Here’s wishing everyone love and joy on this Dussehra!

