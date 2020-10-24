Chandigarh, October 24: Along with Ravana, an effigy of COVID-19 would also be burnt in Punjab's Jargaon as locals pray to defeat the pandemic. The effigy resembling the novel coronavirus would be charred by Shri Vaishno Dramatic Club in Jargaon, located in Ludhiana district. Dussehra 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind Extends Greetings, Wishes For Protection From 'Evils' Of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Club president Ravinder Kumar Sabharwal, while speaking to reporters, said they have traditionally installed only three effigies - of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad - but decided to add an effigy of COVID-19 as well this year.

Just like Lord Rama killed Ravana, we believe the "demon of coronavirus" would also be killed, he said. "Permissions have already been taken from the administration to burn four effigies in Jagraon," HT reported him as saying.

Dussehra would be observed across the nation on Sunday. The festival commemorates the killing of Ravana by Lord Ram, which is also reflected in the texts of Ramayana.

On the eve of Dussehra, President Ram Nath Kovind wished the nation, and expressed hope that the evil of coronavirus would soon be defeated. "The festival is celebrated throughout India in different forms. This festival strengthens the cultural unity of India and inspires us to live in harmony, following the path of virtue and shunning evil," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).