"Shiva Shiva Shankara" song from Kannappa has been unveiled.

The song was launched by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at his ashram in Bangaluru, with the team of Kannappa, including director Mukesh Kumar Singh, Rockline Venkatesh Kannada distributor, actress Sumalatha, Mohan Babu, music director Stephen Devassy and lyricist Ramjogaya Sastry, alongside other esteemed dignitaries. The song captures the "essence of Lord Shiva's divine energy." ‘Kannappa’: Prabhas’ Look As Rudra From Vishnu Manchu’s Mythological Saga Unveiled (View Poster).

In an official statement, the production team expressed their gratitude, saying, "This film is a labor of devotion, and having Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji unveil our first song on our behalf is truly a blessing."

Mohan Babu, the producer of Kannappa, also shares his thoughts, stating, "It is an honour to have Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji launch this sacred song. Kannappa is a film deeply connected to Lord Shiva, and this moment adds immense spiritual value to our journey."

Watch Song 'Shiva Shiva Shankara' From 'Kannappa':

Hindi version sung by Javed Ali and composed by Stephen Devassy, the song is penned by Shekhar Astitwa. "Shiva Shiva Shankara" is now available across all major digital platforms. ‘Kannappa’: Makers of Vishnu Manchu’s Mythological Film Unveil Striking Poster of Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva on His Birthday!

Hindi Version:

Vishnu Manchu stars as Kannappa, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, with performances by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Kannappa is set for a grand worldwide release on April 25. (ANI)