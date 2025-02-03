The first look of Prabhas from Kannappa has been revealed, and it has sent waves of excitement through his fanbase! In this mythological saga, Prabhas will portray the character of Rudra. The poster showcases him wearing rudraksha malas and a Shiva tilak, holding a mysterious weapon, adding to the intrigue. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is based on the story of one of Lord Shiva’s most devoted followers, Kannappa. The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, with special appearances by Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Kajal Aggarwal. It releases in theatres on April 25, 2025. ‘Kannappa’: Leaked Picture of Prabhas From Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Upcoming Fantasy Film Goes Viral, Makers Announce INR 5 Lakh Reward To Trace Culprit.

Prabhas in 'Kannappa'

