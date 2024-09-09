Born on September 9, 1967, Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar celebrates his 57th birthday today. On the special occasion, fans have flooded social media with heartfelt birthday wishes for their beloved star. With a special day comes a special announcement. Makers of Vishnu Manchu's much-anticipated film Kannappa teased an intriguing poster of Akshay Kumar today. The poster introduces him as the supreme Lord Shiva, though the complete look is yet to be unveiled. In the poster, we could see Akshay's arms donned with the Rudraksha malas, elevating the excitement levels. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "A Heartfelt Birthday wish to @akshaykumar! Your portrayal of Lord Shiva in this film is a testament to your unwavering dedication. Team #Kannappa celebrates you today and always." Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the mythological film's ensemble cast includes Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Brahmanandam, Sarath Kumar and Akshay Kumar, among others. Kannappa Teaser: Did You Spot Akshay Kumar and Prabhas in Glimpse From Vishnu Manchu's Fantasy Film? (Watch Video).

Check Out Akshay Kumar’s First Look Poster From ‘Kannappa’

A Heartfelt Birthday wish to @akshaykumar! 🎉🙏 Your portrayal of Lord Shiva in this film is a testament to your unwavering dedication. Team #Kannappa🏹 celebrates you today and always.🌟 #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar #HarHarMahadevॐ #TeamKannappa@themohanbabu @ivishnumanchu… pic.twitter.com/d6jqUpI8Z1 — Kannappa The Movie (@kannappamovie) September 9, 2024

