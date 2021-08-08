Fahadh Faasil, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actors in present times, is turning an year older. With some terrific back to back performances in 2020 and 2021, the world might be going through turbulent times, but Fahadh is scoring brownie points with his acting left right and centre. And to think there was a time when he was written off as an actor in his debut film! From that huge fall at the start of his career to going on to reinvent himself as an actor and earning a National Award, that is quite a journey! There are actually articles written just on how he acts with his eyes. Fahadh Faasil Birthday Special: From Being Called ‘Wooden’ to Being Hailed as Best in Business, Recapping the Spell-Binding Journey of the National Award Winner.

On the occasion of his birthday, we look at seven of Fahadh's best films, ranked as per IMDb.

Thondi Muthalum Driksakshiyum (2017)

Fahadh Faasil in Thondi Muthalum Driksakshiyum

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Aka the movie that won him National Award for the Best Supporting Actor. Fahadh is incredible as the thief who steals a gold chain from a bus passenger, and thus setting the chain of events in motion in this Dileesh Pothan film. Joji Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil Brings Another Shade of Grey to Dileesh Pothan’s Macbethian Tale of Greed.

Take Off (2017)

Fahadh Faasil in Take Off

IMDb Rating: 8.2

This hostage crisis drama, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, rests on the sturdy shoulders of its protagonist, played by Parvathy. But Fahadh also leaves an impact as the helpful Indian Ambassador to Iraq.

Malik (2021)

Fahadh Faasil in Malik

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Mahesh Narayanan returns to this list with his recent and most ambitious film. Fahadh Faasil towers tall as the crime-lord, as we see his rise and fall from a young man turned to smuggling to being the protector of his community in his hamlet. Malik Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan’s Powerful Performances Lift Mahesh Narayanan’s Ambitious Political Drama.

Bangalore Days (2014)

Fahadh Faasil in Bangalore Days

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Anjali Menon's ensemble slice-of-life drama features a very likeable cast of Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Parvathy and Fahadh in lead roles. Paired up with his real-life spouse for the first time (they played half-siblings in Pramani years before), Fahadh's transformation from a reticent business executive to a caring husband with a tragic past makes for one of the film's best arcs.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016)

Fahadh Faasil in Maheshinte Prathikaaram

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Dileesh Pothan's debut as a director is nothing less than a classic, a slice of life comedy based on hurt male egos. Fahadh is quite natural as the village photographer who experiences heartbreak and humiliation back to back, but also gets to see his life improve from thereon as a result.

Super Deluxe (2019)

Fahadh Faasil in Super Deluxe

IMDb Rating: 8.4

The sole Tamil film in this list, Thiagarajan Kumararaja's hyperlink movie weaves multiple narratives around themes of morality, sexuality, gender identities and even existentialism. While the standout performer is, of course, Vijay Sethupathi in a National Award winning act as a transgender, Fahadh also leaves an impact in his storyline of trying to cover an unexpected death in his house, with the help of his unfaithful wife, played by Samantha Akkineni. Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Samantha Akkineni-Starrer Is Whimsical, Riveting and Brilliant!

Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

Fahadh Faasil in Kumbalangi Nights

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Kumbalangi Nights, directed by Madhu C Narayanan, could be credited as the film that expanded the horizons of Malayalam cinema to a pan-India appeal in the present era. Also the producer of the film, Fahadh is quite a scene-stealer as the main antagonist, who is the epitome of hyper-masculinity, male chauvinism and moral policing.

